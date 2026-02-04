Russian budget may miss $2.73 bln in extra oil and gas revenue in February

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russia’s federal budget may fall short of 209.4 bln rubles ($2.73 bln) in additional oil and gas revenues in February 2026, according to a statement from the Finance Ministry.

"The expected volume of additional oil and gas revenues of the federal budget in February 2026 is projected at minus 209.4 bln rubles. The cumulative deviation of the actually received oil and gas revenues from the expected monthly volume of oil and gas revenues, and of the estimated base monthly volume of oil and gas revenues from the base monthly volume of oil and gas revenues, as of the end of January 2026 amounted to minus 17.4 bln rubles," the statement said.

At the end of 2025, oil companies received 881.8 bln rubles ($11.49 bln) from the budget under the damper mechanism.