Putin confirms Russia’s support for One China principle — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has assured his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that Moscow supports the One China principle, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters following a video link conversation between the two leaders.

"The Russian side has once again expressed its support for China’s fundamental position on Taiwan, i.e. our commitment for the One China policy," Ushakov said.

The Russian president’s aide said that the leaders also exchanged views on the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, and the Chinese president shared his thoughts on relations between Beijing and Tokyo.

"The interaction between Moscow and Beijing is a powerful, constructive stabilizing factor on the world stage, and the Russian-Chinese alliance truly serves to ensure global security and the interests of the majority of the world’s population, including the peoples of Russia and China," the Kremlin aide concluded.