Russia’s annual inflation accelerates to 6.47% on January 13-19

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia accelerated from 6.27% to 6.47% for the period from January 13 to January 19, according to the Ministry of Economic Development’s review of the current price situation.

For the week of January 13-19, 2026, inflation totaled 0.45%.

Prices for food products rose by 0.56%, including a 2.69% increase in fruit and vegetable products, while other food items increased by 0.39%. In the non-food segment, price growth amounted to 0.17%, and in the monitored services sector, prices rose by 0.67%.

At the same time, Rosstat said inflation in Russia for the period from January 13 to January 19, 2026, amounted to 0.45%. Earlier, in the period from January 1 to January 12, inflation stood at 1.26%.

Since the beginning of January, consumer prices in Russia have risen by 1.72%. On an annual basis, inflation in Russia as of January 19, 2026 (based on calculations using average daily data for the current and previous year on comparable dates) amounted to 6.46%.