HAVANA, February 4. /TASS/. An Ilyushin-76 military transport aircraft has arrived in Cuba from Russia, touching down at the San Antonio de los Banos military base in Artemisa Province, located near Havana. The Fidel Castro Foundation announced the arrival via its Telegram channel.

"A cargo plane from Russia has arrived in Cuba," the foundation stated. "It is an Il-76 military transport aircraft. The cargo it has delivered is not books (although a book fair is opening in soon in Havana, where Russia is a guest of honor)." The foundation added, "The plane landed at the San Antonio de los Banos military base in Artemisa Province. Although we do not have details about the cargo, we can speculate on its nature and purpose."

The organization also noted that this aircraft is known for its frequent visits to allied nations such as Venezuela and Nicaragua, and has made several stops in Cuba over the years. It is worth mentioning that the Il-76 is subject to US sanctions.

Founded in 2021 and led by Leonid Savin, the Fidel Castro Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering scientific, cultural, and informational ties between Cuba and Russia, according to its official website.