Kiev to receive first disbursements from 90 bln euro loan in second quarter — EU Council

BRUSSELS, February 4. /TASS/. Ukraine will receive first payouts under the 90 bln financing scheme in the second quarter of this year, the EU Council said.

"The Council today agreed its position on the legal framework implementing the European Council agreement to provide a €90 billion loan to Ukraine for the years 2026-2027. The Council now aims for a speedy agreement with the European Parliament to allow the first payment to be disbursed early in the second quarter of this year," the statement indicates.

"Today’s decision was taken through the enhanced cooperation procedure with the participation of 24 member states," the EU Council noted. Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic confirmed that they would not take part in this scheme.

"To ensure the most favorable loan terms and to manage Ukraine’s debt sustainability, the interest cost of the loan is planned to be covered by the EU budget. This will not have an impact on the budget contributions of Czechia, Hungary and Slovakia, who have chosen not to take part in the enhanced cooperation," the Council added.