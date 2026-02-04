MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. The Epstein files show how the Western elite really treats children and who really stands behind the Kiev regime, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The criminal regime in Kiev continues to be demonstratively supported and protected by its direct sponsors, who pay handsomely for all this - the murders of children in the first place. Now we know literally in detail, we see video and photographic materials about how this Western elite - the so-called Epstein files clearly demonstrate this - how the Western elite treats children, including their own children," she told a news conference.

"They are behind the Kiev regime. They are giving the Kiev regime huge funds to kill children and civilians."

Epstein was detained by New York State law enforcement on July 6, 2019. The prosecutor's office said there was evidence that in 2002-2005 he organized visits to his Manhattan home by dozens of underage girls, the youngest of whom was 14 years old. Epstein's friends and acquaintances included a large number of current and retired officials not only from the United States, but also from many other countries, including former heads of state, major entrepreneurs and show business stars. Epstein's acquaintances included 42nd President of the United States Bill Clinton and the current head of the American administration Donald Trump, the brother of British King Charles III, ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The criminal prosecution was terminated after his suicide in August 2019.