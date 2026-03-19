MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. At least 27,500 Russian civilians have been affected by Kiev’s actions since 2022, including more than 3,850 in the Belgorod Region, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the Kiev regime’s crimes Rodion Miroshnik said.

"According to data from this week, at least 27,500 Russian civilians have been harmed by Ukrainian militants since February 2022. Of these, more than 3,850 were in the Belgorod Region alone," the diplomat said during a video conference titled Military Crimes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Against the Civilian Population of the Belgorod Region.

However, Miroshnik said that a number of European politicians consider their "main achievement" to be providing Vladimir Zelensky’s regime with massive amounts of military aid "supposedly for waging a defensive war."

"However, the missiles, shells, mines, and drones they have supplied, purchased at the expense of European taxpayers, are being used to kill civilians and destroy their homes and vital infrastructure," the diplomat said. "In the Belgorod Region alone, Ukrainian militants have damaged or destroyed more than 520 social facilities, including 174 educational institutions and 74 healthcare facilities. More than 20,000 single-family and multifamily residential buildings have been severely damaged or razed to the ground. But one of the most egregious illegal acts, on which the Western sponsors of the Kiev regime are now focusing, is their attempts to justify their war crimes," Miroshnik concluded.