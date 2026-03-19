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Military operation in Ukraine

Ukraine’s army attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 60 UAVs in past day

The regional crisis response center reported that a civilian was injured in a drone detonation in the area of the village of Kupino

BELGOROD, March 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with over 60 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the past 24 hours, the regional crisis response center reported on its Telegram channel.

"In the Shebekinsky district, the town of Shebekino, the villages of Kupino, Novaya Tavolzhanka and Repnoye came under an attack by seven drones, of which four were shot down and suppressed. In the area of the village of Kupino, a civilian was injured in a drone detonation. The man continues medical treatment on an outpatient basis," the crisis response center reported.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian military attacked the Belgorodsky district with two UAVs, which damaged a car and the fences of private homes. The Borisovsky and Krasnoyaruzhsky districts came under attacks by 24 Ukrainian UAVs, with no consequences reported. The Valuisky district was attacked by two drones, which damaged an outbuilding, it said.

Populated areas in the Graivoronsky district were attacked by 28 Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged an apartment of a residential building, an administrative building, a commercial facility and two private homes, the regional crisis response center reported.

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