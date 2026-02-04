Top Iranian diplomat denies reports of cancellation of talks with US in Oman

TEHRAN, February 4. /TASS/. Talks between Iran and the US are scheduled for Friday in Oman, as previously announced, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated.

"Nuclear talks with the United States are scheduled to be held in Muscat [Omani capital] on about 10:00 a.m. Friday. I'm grateful to our Omani brothers for making all necessary arrangements," the top Iranian diplomat wrote on his X page.

Earlier, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid reported, citing sources, that the talks between the US and Iran on Tehran's nuclear program, scheduled for February 6 in Oman, had been canceled. According to the reporter, this was due to the parties being unable to agree on the format of the talks.