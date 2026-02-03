MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Nikolay Novik, an expert at the HSE Institute of World Military Economy and Strategy, suggests that President Donald Trump could strategically use the release of files related to American financier Jeffrey Epstein to his benefit. In a column for the TASS website, Novik notes that Trump skillfully employed the promise to disclose these documents as a potent campaign tool. Moreover, he points out that Trump personally initiated the investigation into Epstein’s case, indicating that the process remains more within his control than it might appear.

Novik interprets the situation as part of Trump’s broader strategy of retribution against what he terms the "hostile liberal globalist elites," the so-called "deep state," and pro-democratic forces both domestically and internationally. "It’s hard to believe that the Department of Justice, led by Pamela Bondi - a longtime Trump supporter and his lawyer during the 2020 impeachment trial - would not have concealed the most damaging materials, even after Congress committed to releasing the full archive," the political scientist explained.

The release of the files also carries significant economic implications. The documents reveal how major financial institutions, such as JP Morgan Chase, ignored suspicious transactions linked to Epstein for years, effectively creating a financial safety net for him. Novik suggests that, in the realm of global politics, this could lead to stricter financial compliance measures for politically exposed persons. It might also enable the current administration to launch further audits into government spending and major economic entities, continuing trends initiated under Elon Musk’s Department of Government Effectiveness (DOGE), and further consolidating public support amid widespread dissatisfaction.

On January 30, 2026, the US Department of Justice completed the release of over 3 million pages of documents, along with more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 photographs from Epstein’s dossier. Epstein, a convicted sex offender charged with pedophilia, was associated with numerous high-profile figures, including members of royal families, government officials, businessmen, diplomats, and scientists worldwide. Notably, Epstein’s acquaintances included the 42nd US President Bill Clinton and the current President Donald Trump. The full disclosure of Epstein’s dossier was mandated by a law passed by Congress in November 2025 and signed by Trump. Epstein’s criminal prosecution was discontinued following his death by suicide in his prison cell in August 2019.