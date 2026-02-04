NATO planning large-scale conflict with Russia within 2-4 years — diplomat

VIENNA, February 4. /TASS/. NATO European countries are preparing for a large-scale conflict with Russia within 2-4 years, the head of the Russian delegation at Vienna disarmament talks, Yulia Zhdanova, stated.

"Today, we are witnessing a process of the North Atlantic Alliance preparing for a large-scale military confrontation with Russia. In European capitals, timelines for this have already been set within a 2-4 year perspective," she said. Zhdanova added there is a "desire to give the processes of Europe's militarization an irreversible character," despite economic stagnation and social pressures.

"Any reasonable person would ask: why is Europe spinning up this military ‘flywheel’? After all, Russian President [Vladimir] Putin has repeatedly confirmed that we harbor no aggressive plans against NATO and EU members <...>. But in response, we receive only a deliberate escalation of militaristic psychosis," she remarked. "All of the above indicates that in Europe today, there is no interest in de-escalation."

"In turn, Russia, as a responsible world power, consistently adheres to a course of preventing direct military confrontation. However, the direct risks and security threats generated by the alliance are inevitably taken into account in our military development and defense planning. Russia’s security will be guaranteed under any scenarios," Zhdanova concluded.