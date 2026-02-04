Russia supports Cuba amid intensifying pressure — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin has expressed support and solidarity with Havana in the face of mounting economic and military pressure at a meeting with Cuban Ambassador to Moscow Enrique Orta Gonzalez, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Unwavering support and solidarity were expressed for Cuba in the face of unprecedented economic and military pressure on Freedom Island," the statement read.

"During the conversation, which took place in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and close strategic partnership, topical issues of further development of bilateral cooperation, including in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, as well as coordination of joint efforts on international platforms were discussed."