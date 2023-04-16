Smoke seen near Church in Donetsk, where Easter Vigil is under way

DONETSK, April 16. /TASS/. Following a heavy Ukrainian shelling early on Sunday, clouds of smoke are seen near a church in Donetsk, where Easter Vigil is under way, the district administration has told TASS.

"The shelling was very intense. Smoke is seen near the cathedral, where Easter Vigil was under way at that moment," the administration of Donetsk’s Voroshilovsky District said.

The source said that a few projectiles fell near the Cathedral, with unspecified "infrastructure facilities" being damaged.

According to the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes, the armed forces of Ukraine fired a total of 20 rockets from multiple-launch rocket systems towards the Donetsk at 03:25 a.m. Moscow time on Sunday.