Nuclear issue not main topic in talks with US now — Iranian MFA

TEHRAN, April 23. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the issue of the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program is not currently the main topic in talks with the United States, ISNA reported.

According to the news agency, Baghaei said that during previous rounds of talks, discussions had focused on Iran’s nuclear program, but this was no longer possible under current circumstances. The main issue now is ending the conflict in a way that meets Tehran’s interests, he emphasized.

Baghaei added that the topics of the talks would also change depending on how the situation develops. He said it was important for Iran that sanctions relief, compensation and guarantees of non-aggression be included in any agreement.