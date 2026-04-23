US uses over 1,000 Tomahawk missiles in war with Iran — newspaper

NEW YORK, April 23. /TASS/. The United States has used more than 1,000 Tomahawk long-range missiles in the war with Iran, as well as between 1,500 and 2,000 critical air defense missiles, including THAAD and Patriot interceptors, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials.

According to the newspaper, fully replenishing the depleted stockpiles could take up to six years. This has triggered discussions within the US administration about adjusting operational plans for possible future crises, the WSJ noted.

Such a large expenditure of munitions has raised concerns among some US officials about Washington’s ability in the near term to fully carry out plans to defend Taiwan in the event of a potential "Chinese invasion," the newspaper said. At the same time, officials emphasized that there were no signs of an imminent conflict with China, and Chinese President Xi Jinping is preparing for a summit with US President Donald Trump in Beijing next month.