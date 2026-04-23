Mexican President Sheinbaum demands US explain unauthorized CIA operations on its soil

MEXICO, April 23. /TASS/. The Government of Mexico demands that the United States provide a detailed explanation as to why US intelligence agents were operating illegally in the northern state of Chihuahua, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday.

"We are bewildered in regard to what happened and request information so that we are informed on what exactly these people were doing upon entering [the country], and everything related to them," Sheinbaum said at a news conference.

According to her, the Mexican authorities will send a related inquiry to the US government, as there "must be clarity" regarding such matters.

Sheinbaum stressed that in line with Mexican national law, foreign representatives arriving on official security missions are not allowed to cooperate directly with regional authorities while bypassing the Mexican Foreign Ministry and national federal protocols.

She added that the individuals at issue did not have permits from the country's authorities, "even if it was about training events."

The Washington Post daily reported earlier in the month citing its unnamed sources that two employees of the US Embassy in Mexico, who had been killed on April 19 in a car accident in northern Mexico, were CIA agents.

According to the daily, the Americans were returning from a meeting with Mexican security forces that was organized following a raid on a drug-producing laboratory as part of Washington's expanded program to combat drug trafficking.