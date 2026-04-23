New round of Israel-Lebanon contacts to take place at White House — Axios

WASHINGTON, April 23. /TASS/. A new round of consultations between Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter and Lebanese Ambassador to the US Nada Hamadeh Moawad will take place at the White House with the participation of US President Donald Trump, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid reported.

"President Trump will ‘greet’ Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors at the White House this afternoon where they are going to hold the second round of talks between the parties, US official says," he wrote on X.

On April 14, the first round of direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon in 43 years took place in Washington with the participation of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The sides were also represented by their ambassadors to the United States.