Diplomat blasts West for incessant hysteria after Donbass recognition

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Western countries continue predictable hysteria and attempts at intimidation after Russia recognized the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 TV Channel on Tuesday.

"It [the West’s reaction to the recognition of the DPR and the LPR] follows the same track. These accusations are groundless, this is hysteria, nothing constructive, and only intimidation. Is it something new? No, all this is not even well-forgotten old and is simply all the old," the Russian diplomat pointed out.

Western countries worked out sanctions against Russia well in advance before the Lugansk and Donetsk Republics were recognized, the spokeswoman said.

"Intimidation by sanctions should not be passed off as something that is being currently worked out somewhere in the lobbies and we were and are perfectly aware of that. This was worked out long ago and they intimated us for two months under a pretext they also devised," the diplomat said.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced recognizing the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Russia signed agreements on friendship, cooperation, and mutual assistance with their leaders.