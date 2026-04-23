Russia shoots to be second-largest exporter of arms globally despite sanctions — Rostec

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russia is ramping up exports of military products and has its sights set on becoming the number two supplier of arms globally, sanctions or no sanctions, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said.

"Despite sanctions, Russia is increasing export volumes and aims to be second in the world in terms of military-technical cooperation," he stated at the signing ceremony sealing a new strategic partnership and cooperation agreement between Rostec and the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Chemezov said MGIMO’s experience and research help the state corporation develop export relations with countries of the CSTO, BRICS and SCO, as well as with partners in Asia, Africa and Latin America. "By the time they graduate, MGIMO students are not only well equipped with theory, but are also prepared to promote Russian technologies in foreign markets in practice. This is especially important now," he emphasized.

Earlier it was reported that Rostec and MGIMO had agreed to continue their strategic cooperation. The new agreement was signed by Chemezov and MGIMO Rector Anatoly Torkunov during a joint meeting of the university’s boards of trustees and supervisors.

Rostec and MGIMO had previously signed a similar document aimed at cooperation in personnel training.