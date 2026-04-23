Investments in Russia's Arctic zone to exceed $396 bln over next 10 years

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Investments in Russia's Arctic zone will exceed 30 trillion rubles ($396 bln) over the next ten years, Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev said.

"The total volume of investment planned in the Russian Arctic zone over the next 10 years exceeds 30 trillion rubles," he said at a cabinet meeting on the Arctic chaired by President Vladimir Putin.

Trutnev noted that the authorities have created the most attractive conditions for investment in the Arctic.

"Thanks to the decisions you made in 2020, the Arctic offers the most attractive conditions for investment, including the world's largest preferential zone, covering 5 million square kilometers," Trutnev told the President.

"Over the past five years, more than a thousand new projects with state support have been launched in the Arctic Zone of the Russian Federation," he added.