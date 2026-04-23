World's population to peak by 2046 and then to decline — presidential administration

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The Earth’s population will peak in 2046 and then begin to decline rapidly, Russian presidential administration deputy head Maxim Oreshkin said.

"In 2046, the Earth’s population will reach its peak. After that, it will begin to decline quite rapidly. At the same time, the birth rate is falling. According to all estimates, the demographic burden will reach its lowest point in 2033, after which it will begin to rise," he said.

Oreshkin added that current trends indicate an increase in the proportion of older generations.