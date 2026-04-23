Ukrainian army shells health center in Kherson Region for second straight day

GENICHESK, April 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have shelled a recently renovated health center in the village of Bekhtery in the Kherson Region for a second consecutive day, with no casualties reported, Deputy Chairman of the regional government Sergey Cherevko told reporters.

"The enemy, in the best traditions of Nazism, continues to deliberately shell the health center in the village of Bekhtery in the Golopristansky municipal district for the second morning in a row. The building was only recently fully renovated and equipped with everything necessary for a medical facility of this level," he said, noting that drones were used in the attacks, according to preliminary information.

In response to a question from TASS, Cherevko said there were no fatalities or injuries. "Despite the fairly significant damage, fortunately, there were no casualties at this site," he stated.

According to him, the building will be restored as soon as the operational situation allows. "In wartime, it is not possible to organize such work in every village. The clinic became a center of attraction primarily for elderly residents and families with children. Our enemy does not like that. If the operational situation allows it, we are ready to begin restoration work immediately," he added.

Cherevko also said that despite the drone attacks, doctors had managed to eliminate some of the consequences of the shelling and were preparing to continue working.