Crew-13 mission with cosmonaut Teteryatnikov expected from mid-September

NEW YORK, April 24. /TASS/. The Crew-13 mission crew, which includes Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov, will head to the International Space Station (ISS) no earlier than mid-September, the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) reported.

"As part of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-13 mission, four crew members from three space agencies will launch no earlier than mid-September to the International Space Station for a long-duration science expedition," the US agency said in a statement.

Alongside Teteryatnikov, NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney, as well as Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Joshua Kutryk, will travel to the orbital station. Teteryatnikov and Kutryk will serve as mission specialists, Watkins will act as commander, and Delaney will be the pilot.

"The crew will conduct scientific investigations and technology demonstrations to help prepare humans for future exploration missions to the Moon and Mars, and benefit people on Earth," NASA added.