Pentagon discusses suspending Spain's NATO membership over Iran stance — Reuters

LONDON, April 24. /TASS/. Pentagon officials are reportedly considering options for punishing NATO allies for their unwillingness to help the United States in the war against Iran, including the suspension of Spain's membership in NATO and a revision of Washington’s stance on the Falklands (Malvinas) Islands, Reuters reported citing a source.

According to the source, such ideas are outlined in a memo that was circulated among officials "at high levels" in the Pentagon. The agency did not specify who authored it. The memo expresses frustration that some US allies in NATO "failed to support US operations in the war with Iran," specifically their perceived reluctance or refusal to grant "access, basing and overflight rights - known as ABO - for the Iran war."

As the source told the agency, the measures being considered at the Pentagon are intended to send a clear signal to NATO allies with the goal of "decreasing the sense of entitlement on the part of the Europeans." Thus, suspending Spain - whose leadership has been the most vocal in criticizing the war against Iran - would have "a limited effect on US military operations but a significant symbolic impact," according to Pentagon officials. The memo does not specify how the US might achieve Spain's suspension. The agency also noted that it could not independently determine whether such a procedure even exists within the alliance.

Another measure mentioned is a review of US diplomatic support for European countries' "imperial possessions." In particular, Washington could reconsider its position on the status of the Falklands (Malvinas) Islands. The US currently recognizes the UK as the administering power of the territory, but Argentina - led by President Javier Milei, who is ideologically close to US leader Donald Trump - also claims the islands, the agency wrote. There was also an option outlined in the memo to remove representatives of "difficult" countries from important and prestigious positions within NATO.

The agency recalled that Trump had previously hinted at a possible US withdrawal from NATO due to allies' reluctance to participate in the operation against Iran. The Pentagon memo does not mention such a scenario, nor the possibility of closing US bases in Europe, the source said. When asked for comment on the email, a Pentagon spokesperson answered that the department "will ensure that the President has credible options to ensure that our allies are no longer a paper tiger and instead do their part." He declined to comment further on "any internal deliberations to that effect."

Earlier, Politico also reported that the US administration had drawn up a blacklist of NATO countries that refused to support Washington in the war with Iran and was looking for ways to punish them. It did not specify what punitive measures might be taken.