Russia views European arms production sites for Ukraine as military targets — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. European weapons production sites for Ukraine are military targets and Europe is directly involved in the war, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said on Friday.

"It is clear for us that these production sites that involve Ukraine’s participation and manufacture weapons for Ukraine are military targets," the diplomat stated. "If the governments of these [European] countries believe that accommodating military targets on their territory is safe for their population, let it remain on their conscience."

"The [Russian] Defense Ministry has warned that such production facilities had been openly set up in Italy, Great Britain, Germany and several other countries," Miroshnik noted, adding that these countries "are accomplices in this process."

The diplomat pointed out that "Ukrainian militants underwent training on a whole number of territories in other states and some countries use their territories as logistics depots for weapons delivered to Ukrainian militants."

"If we proceed from the convention on the neutrality of states that was adopted more than a century ago, the 1907 Hague Convention, we can definitely say today that these countries are not neutral," he added.