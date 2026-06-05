Russia has one of the lowest unemployment rates globally — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The unemployment rate in Russia is one of the lowest among all industrially developed countries and is about 2.2%, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Russia has one of the lowest unemployment rates among all industrially developed countries. It stands at about 2.2% of the economically active population," Putin noted.

"This is a very good result as compared with other developed nations. I can say for comparison that Japan is close to us, 2.5%, it is 4.2% in India, 4.2% in the United States, and 5.9% in the Eurozone," he added.