Russia concerned about Trump's statement on Greenland — Russian top senator

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russia is concerned about US President-elect Donald Trump's recent statement on Greenland possibly becoming a part of the United States, Russian Federation Council Chairperson Valentina Matviyenko told reporters.

"It is obvious that behind such statements lies the desire of the US to strengthen and expand its presence in the Arctic. For Russia, this region is of great strategic and geopolitical importance. We cannot but be concerned about such incomprehensible approaches. There is a possibility of violating international law while advancing to the Arctic <...> This should not be allowed," the speaker of the upper house of the Russian parliament said.

Matviyenko recalled the US previous law-breaking attempts "to expand its shelf." "The international law exists, as the Arctic states do, and there are rules of the game. We are ready to cooperate. The Arctic should be a territory of peace, cooperation, consensus," Matviyenko emphasized.

On January 7, Donald Trump, who will take office as president of the United States on January 20, said that Greenland should become part of the United States to get protected from Chinese and Russian threats. Back in 2019, during his first term as president, Trump said that the US could purchase Greenland, which is an autonomous territory of Denmark. As then, authorities of Greenland and Denmark said the idea was absurd. In addition, Trump is actively promoting the idea of Canada joining the US as the 51st state.