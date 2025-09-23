Fifteen countries to participate in unique Russian research reactor MBIR — Rosatom

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Representatives from 15 countries will take part in a unique Russian multi-purpose fast research reactor (MBIR), which is being built in Dimitrovgrad, Rosatom announced.

"Members of the advisory board of the consortium of the international research center based at MBIR discussed areas of cooperation. It was stated that scientists from more than 15 countries will contribute to work on the unique Russian research reactor," the state corporation said.

Once it becomes operational, which is planned for 2028, MBIR will be the most powerful operating research reactor in the world. The new reactor's unique capabilities are intended to explore future nuclear energy technologies, with the help of which scientists are expected to speed up and validate the development of safe fourth-generation energy systems.