MOEX index surpasses 2,700 points, first time since November 24

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. The MOEX index exceeded 2,700 points during the main trading session for the first time since November 24, 2025.

As of 12:27 p.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index was up 1.62%, reaching 2,700.24 points. By 12:42 p.m., the index had slowed its gains, standing at 2,699.74 points (+1.6%), while the RTS Index reached 1,104.94 points (+1.6%).

Earlier in the day, the dollar-denominated RTS index surpassed 1,100 points for the first time since September 10, 2025.

At the opening of trading, the MOEX and RTS indices had risen by 0.18%, reaching 2,661.83 and 1,089.42 points respectively.