Russia partially restricts calls in Telegram and WhatsApp messengers — watchdog

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The authorities are taking measures to partially restrict calls in Telegram and WhatsApp messengers in Russia, the press service of the Federal Service for Supervision in the Sphere of Telecom, Information Technologies and Mass Communications, Roskomnadzor, told TASS.

"We inform you that in order to counter criminals, in accordance with the files of law enforcement agencies, measures are being taken to partially restrict calls in these foreign messengers. No other restrictions on their functionality are being introduced," the watchdog reported.

According to law enforcement agencies and numerous appeals from citizens, foreign messengers Telegram and WhatsApp have become the main voice services used to deceive and extort money, and to involve Russian citizens in sabotage and terrorist activities.

"The messenger owners repeatedly ignored our demands to take countermeasures," the watchdog added.

Roskomnadzor also recalled that since 2024, the Antifraud system has been operating in Russia. This system blocks calls with substitution of phone numbers in conventional telephone networks of Russian telecom operators.

"As a result, almost all such calls have moved to foreign messengers that refuse to ensure the safety of Russian users and society," the watchdog stressed.