OPEC+ production addresses oil demand growth — Putin

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. Production in the OPEC+ takes into account an increase in the oil demand, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"Volumes of consumed oil and oil products are growing globally in connection with the growth of the economy proper. There is no way around. Volumes are growing, while production increases only in the volume we agreed upon within the OPEC+ framework. And it addresses the rising demand," the Russian leader said.

Eight leading oil producing countries of OPEC+ may discuss further oil production increase at their meeting on July 6, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier today.