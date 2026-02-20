Share of non-card payments in Russia reach 14.1% in 2025 — Central Bank

YEKATERINBURG, February 20. /TASS/. The share of payments made using QR codes, biometric data and other non-card payment instruments gained 4.5 percentage points annually and stood at 14.1% as part of the total volume of cashless payments last year, department director at the Bank of Russia Alla Bakina said.

The share of cashless payments in Russia reached 88% as of the end of 2025, Bakina noted earlier.