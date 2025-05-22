Russian UAV teams positively assess Supercam S350M drone suppression system

MINSK, May 22. /TASS/. Russian UAV teams positively assess the drone-suppressing technology integrated into the Supercam S350M unmanned aerial vehicle, Spokeswoman for the Unmanned Systems Group Yekaterina Zgirovskaya told TASS at the 12th MILEX 2025 international arms show in Belarus.

The Unmanned Systems Group has developed a system to counter FPV drones. Its design features the drone detection and suppression capabilities and an automatic evasion maneuver, she said.

"The system is undergoing operational evaluation in the special military operation area and we receive positive feedback from UAV teams. They say that the system is efficient and considerably boosts the chances of the UAV survival," she stressed.

Subsequent serial supplies of Supercam S350M drones are planned already with that system, the spokeswoman added.

The Unmanned Systems Group reported in February that the Supercam S350M UAV had received an FPV drone detection and suppression system. The company said that this solution integrated into the UAV can also be used in the civilian sector to look for sources of radio emissions and participate in rescue operations.