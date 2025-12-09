German exports to Russia up 4.8% in October

BERLIN, December 9. /TASS/. German exports to Russia in October subject to calendar and seasonal fluctuations gained 4.85 month on month to 0.6 bln euro, the German Federal Statistical Office said.

Exports lost 0.3% annually in October 2025. Imports of Russian goods by Germany fell by 10.6% monthly in October of this year to 0.1 bln euro. The indicator plunged by 34.7% as compared to October 2024.

Total German exports in October 2025 amounted to 131.3 bln euro. Imports to Germany stood at 114.5 bln euro.