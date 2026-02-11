Iran intends to strengthen cooperation with EAEU, BRICS, SCO — president

TEHRAN, February 11. /TASS/. One of the priorities of Iran's economic policy is greater cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the President of the Islamic Republic, Masoud Pezeshkian, said in an address to the nation on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

"For the development [of the country] and industry, we need markets, and at the first stage, these are precisely Islamic countries and our neighbors, and then strengthening interaction within the framework of the EAEU, BRICS, the SCO, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Economic Cooperation Organization," he said.

In 2023, Iran joined the SCO. The Islamic Republic became a full member of BRICS on January 1, 2024. In May 2025, the full-scale Free Trade Agreement between the EAEU and Iran entered into force, which provides for the reduction of import duties for 90% of commodity items.