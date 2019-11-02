SCO Council of Heads of Government adopts trade, economic cooperation program

TASHKENT, November 2. /TASS/. The SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) Council of Heads of Government adopted the program for trade and economic cooperation through 2035 at the meeting in Tashkent on Saturday.

The document defines prior objectives in the area of trade and investment, banking and financial cooperation, transport and logistics, industry, agriculture, energy, customs, innovations, information technologies, spatial development, trans-regional development, tourism, environment and education.

Heads of governments also approved the cooperation concept for railways administrations and decided to prepare the cooperation concept for development of remoted and rural areas in the digital era. The document is expected to be presented at the meeting of the Council planned to be held in St. Petersburg on June 22-23, 2020.

Moreover, the Council approved the budget of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization for 2020 and the report of the commission of external auditors of SCO states about the audit results for financial and economic activities of permanent SCO bodies.