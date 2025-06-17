Russian, Indonesian presidents to sign declaration on strategic partnership — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The Russian and Indonesian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Prabowo Subianto, are set to cap their talks on Thursday by signing a declaration on strategic partnership between the two countries and making statements to the press, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

Following the talks, "a brief ceremony of adopting bilateral documents will take place, after which the leaders will make a statement for the media," the Kremlin official said.

"Relations are developing in a fairly constructive manner," Ushakov said. "It is planned that following the talks, the heads of state will enshrine all of this in writing, that is, adopt a declaration on strategic partnership."

"This will be a program document focused on the future," he went on to say.

According to Ushakov, Indonesia is a "time-tested and reliable friend" for Russia, and relations between the two countries over the 75 years of diplomatic ties have always been "constructive and friendly." The diplomat mentioned Jakarta's desire to join BRICS, which Moscow supported.

"We have been able to accomplish all that," the official said.