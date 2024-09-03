Putin invites Mongolian delegation to 2024 int’l forum 'Russia Country of Sports'

ULAANBAATAR, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin invited on Tuesday a delegation from Mongolia to attend the "Russia - Country of Sports" international sports forum in the city of Ufa.

"We are now waiting for the delegation from Mongolia to participate in the international forum 'Russia - country of sports,' which will be hosted by the city of Ufa this October," Putin said following his talks with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.

The Russian president recalled that Mongolian athletes previously participated in major sports events, which were organized by Russia, namely the 2024 BRICS Games, the 2024 Children of Asia Games and the 2024 Games of the Future.