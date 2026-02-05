Russia, Iran have very good cooperation between intelligence services — SVR director

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Iran is Russia's partner and the two countries have a very good cooperation through their intelligence services, Sergey Naryshkin, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) and Chairman of the Russian Historical Society has said.

"Iran is our partner. You rightly recalled and mentioned the agreement concluded by Russia, and we will adhere to all of its provisions. Speaking about cooperation through intelligence services, I want to confirm that the foreign intelligence service has very good contacts with the relevant Iranian agencies and good cooperation that is not suspended under any circumstances," he told the media.

On January 17, 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation.