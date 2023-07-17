Cars taking alternate route to Crimea to be let through with minimal document checks

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Vehicles traveling to Crimea via the alternate route will be let through inspection points with minimal document checks in an effort to prevent massive traffic jams, the Russian government website said.

"We agreed on an alternate route, as of today it has been worked out; we will let all vehicles through checkpoints quickly, virtually without any document checks, in order not to create any traffic jams. A ferry crossing will resume operations in the near future," the government statement quoted Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin as saying following a meeting of the government commission on rectifying the consequences of damage to the Crimean Bridge.

In a video address, the deputy prime minister said that all ferries at the Kerch crossing are ready for service.

"In the near future, we will launch ferry service; all ferries are ready to work on organizing the transportation of passengers and cars," Khusnullin noted.

Overnight on Monday two Ukrainian surface drones carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, the National Antiterrorism Committee’s (NAC) information center told TASS. Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case on charges of a terrorist attack. Two adults were killed and one child was injured in the attack, while the bridge’s road surface was damaged.

Traffic on the bridge has been suspended since Monday morning. Rail service has already resumed and a ferry crossing is operating. Passenger vehicles will soon be able to transit to the mainland from Crimea via ferry, while trucks can transit only via a northern detour through Russia’s new regions.