Over 3,000 Baltic Fleet troops go on alert in drills in Russia’s westernmost region

KALININGRAD, July 16. /TASS/. Over 3,000 troops of the Baltic Fleet’s army corps stationed in the Kaliningrad Region went on alert for a combat readiness inspection, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"The combat readiness check of units and formations of the army corps involves over 3,000 personnel and more than 500 items of military and special hardware," the press office said in a statement.

The troops conducted a march on their combat vehicles to the amassment area. In the course of the march, the troops practiced carrying out measures against a hypothetical enemy’s subversive and reconnaissance groups, air attack weapons and overcoming notionally contaminated terrain, the statement says.

"During the inspection, the command of the higher-level headquarters will give an assessment of the troop combat posture and operational training, the condition of armaments and military hardware and logistics provision in the conditions of operation far from permanent stations," the press office specified.

In the course of the exercise, "special attention is being paid to deploying command posts and organizing interaction between units in accomplishing assigned missions," the statement says.