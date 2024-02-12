Bitcoin price above $50,000 — trading data

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The price of Bitcoin gained 3.83% during the trading session on Monday and reached $50,062, according to CoinDesk portal trading data.

The cryptocurrency price was above $50,000 last time on December 27, 2021.

The Bitcoin rate was $49,725 later on, having added 3.49%.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.