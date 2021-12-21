Moscow should develop military cooperation with SCO and CSTO countries — Putin

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Moscow should develop its military cooperation with the SCO and the CSTO member-states, strengthen the Union State’s security between Russia and Belarus, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the expanded board meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday.

"In the challenging global situation, it is necessary to develop military cooperation with the SCO and the CSTO member-countries, paying particular attention to bolster the Union State’s security between Russia and Belarus," the Russian head of state said.

He noted that it is of great importance to continue progressive systemic development of the armed forces systems taking into account the priorities which are indicated in Russia’s National Security Strategy and the concept of the Russian Armed Forces Development by 2030.

Putin set the main objectives that will be focused on in 2022. "It is necessary to continue the planned, balanced equipping of the troops with modern weapons and equipment, paying special attention to the supply of high-precision complexes, the latest reconnaissance, navigation, communication and control systems," he said.

The priority tasks of combat and operational training should be the development of modern weapons, new forms, and methods of the troops’ actions. "In this context, adjustments should be made to the training programs in order to take them into account while conducting drills in the ensuing year, including the Vostok 2022 (East 2022) strategic command and staff exercise," Putin added.