Russia opens language centers in 27 African countries — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russia has opened centers for open education in the Russian language and for teaching Russian in 27 African countries, where they are operating successfully, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said in an interview with TASS.

According to him, cooperation in the field of education has traditionally been one of Russia’s key areas of engagement in Africa. "A solid foundation was laid back in the Soviet era, when tens of thousands of Africans, after completing their studies in our country, actively participated in building statehood and developing the national economies of young African states. Today, we are seeing a revival of interest across the continent in obtaining high-quality and competitive Russian education and in studying the Russian language," Vershinin noted.

"Opportunities to learn the Russian language and our culture are expanding. Centers for open education in the Russian language and for teaching Russian are successfully operating in 27 African countries," he said.

Vershinin also pointed to the expansion of cooperation "in such important areas as healthcare, combating epidemics, and responding to emergencies." "Africa is in urgent need of Russia’s assistance in training medical professionals, providing scientific and methodological support, conducting joint research into dangerous infections, and developing laboratory infrastructure," he said.