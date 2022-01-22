Number of COVID-19 infections in Russia surpasses 11 mln since pandemic began

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russia has registered 57,212 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, compared to 49,513 the day before, with the total number of infections reaching 11,044,986 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.52%. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations over 24 hours amounted to 9,902 which is 8.4% higher than the day before. The increase occurred in 46 regions.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 681, compared to 692 the day before. In all, 325,433 patients died of the infection. Thus, the country has been registering fewer than 700 daily coronavirus fatalities for seven consecutive days.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) is at the level of 2.95%.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 25,525. In all, 10,000,577 patients have recovered. According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries is at the level of 90.5% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

The number of the so-called active cases, that is, the patients who are currently undergoing treatment, has increased to 718,976.