Russian frigate Admiral Essen arrives in Limassol, Cyprus to restock

SEVASTOPOL, September 22. /TASS/. Along its mission as part of the Navy’s standing Mediterranean taskforce, the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s frigate Admiral Essen has entered the Port of Limassol, Cyprus to replenish its supplies. The Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"As part of its business call, the ship replenished its reserves, and the crew of the frigate had the opportunity to rest. The Russian frigate’s entry to a foreign port was carried out in accordance with the ship's stint in the Mediterranean Sea and the resupply schedule," the message says.

The Fleet’s press service recalled that Admiral Essen has been performing its assigned duties in the offshore maritime zone since August 2021. The Admiral Essen frigate is part of a new series of Project 11356R/M naval ships (the Project 11357 designation is also used). These frigates are designed to destroy enemy surface ships and vessels, submarines and ground installations, carry out patrols and defend sea lanes.