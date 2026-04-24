Trump supports maintaining direct contacts with Putin

WASHINGTON, April 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he supports maintaining direct contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he told reporters at the White House.

Commenting on the possibility of inviting the Russian leader to the G20 summit in the United States in December this year, the US leader said that he is "of the opinion that you talk to everybody." "I’m not one of these guys ‘Oh, let’s not talk to him, there is a war going on’," the White House host noted.

"I like talking to everybody. If you are a smart person, if you have control over your emotions and all the other things you need control over, I am somebody who believes in talking," Trump stressed. At the same time, he added that the United States continues to work on a settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.