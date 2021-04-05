Russia, US maintain high-level contacts on Ukraine, says senior Russian diplomat

Ukrainian politicians won’t get away with what they do in Donbass, says Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington maintain high-level dialogue on the situation in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday.

"We maintain contacts with the Americans. It is done at a high level. The Americans tell us about their concerns," he said. "They should better be concerned not about Russia’s actions but rather about Kiev’s inadmissible behavior, as it not only dodges implementation of the Minsk Package of Measures but rejects these agreements in an ever provoking manner."

"If our American colleagues attend to this problem, it will really help stabilize the situation. And we are doing what we think necessary on our, Russian, territory. And no American signals have anything to do with that. I would say, we totally ignore these signals," he added.