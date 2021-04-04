Ukrainian politicians won’t get away with what they do in Donbass, says Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. Ukraine’s leaders have gone too far in their rhetoric about the conflict in Donbass, which is fraught with grave consequences, and they won’t get away with their actions in Donbass, speaker of the Russian State Duma lower parliament house, Vyacheslav Volodin, said on Sunday.

"The Ukrainian leaders’ rhetoric has gone too far, adding to the tensions and aggravating the conflict. It is fraught with the most serious consequences," he wrote on his Telegram channel. "What are Ukrainian officials saying? Do they call for the settlement of the situation? No. Their actions are geared to intimidate people, to fan tensions in the region."

According to the Russian parliament speaker, Ukrainian politicians are seeking to dodge any responsibility hoping for help from foreign countries. But, in his words, "one should bear in mind that not everything that is advantageous for the United States is in Europe’s interests." Moreover, the United States has done nothing over the recent seven years to help Ukraine’s economy. "The country has lost its sovereignty in practically all areas," he emphasized, adding that not even a single batch of the coronavirus vaccine has been sent to Ukraine.

"If the United States charges even its NATO partners for protection, it will demand trice as much from Ukraine," he noted.

"If Ukrainian radical-minded politicians think they will get away with everything they do in the LPR and DPR (Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics - TASS), they are wrong. They won’t get away with their decisions to ban opposition television channels and political parties," he said.

"Leaders of European nations begin to understand that they will not be able to admit in the European family those who are behaving this way," but so far they cannot say it publicly, Volodin noted. "That is why they infringe on democratic principles. But time will come to pay for these pseudo-politicians, at the expense of their nationals. And a flow of claims can be expected in this event," he added.

"Before it is too late, Ukrainian leaders must spare no effort to implement the Minsk accords," the Russian lawmaker stressed. "Stop escalating the situation in Donbass if you don’t want to finish your political careers in the Hague.".