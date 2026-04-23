Putin’s presence at G20 summit in December would be very helpful — Trump

WASHINGTON, April 24. /TASS/. The presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the upcoming G20 summit in the United States in December would be very helpful, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday while answering reporters’ questions at the White House.

Trump responded negatively when asked whether he had sent an invitation to the Russian leader. "But if he came, it would be very helpful," the US president said.

At the same time, Trump doubts that Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the upcoming G20 summit in Miami. "I doubt he would come," the US leader told reporters at the White House.

The Washington Post reported earlier citing sources in the US State Department, that Trump intends to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the G20 summit in December.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told reporters at the United Nations headquarters that Russia had been invited to participate at the highest level in the G20 summit, which will be held in Miami, Florida, on December 14-15. Responding to a question about who would represent Russia at the G20 summit, Pankin said that clarity on the matter would emerge closer to the date of the event.